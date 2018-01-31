EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite reveals how acting has changed since becoming a mother The EastEnders actress has two children with ex-husband Tom Ellis

She has just made a sensational return to EastEnders, but it seems Tamzin Outhwaite's life is now worlds away from her on-screen character Mel Owen. In an interview with TV Times, the soap star revealed that she has become "less critical" about her career since becoming a mother. "What you bring to your performance is the wisdom and the experience," she explained. "But also for me, nothing is as important as making sure that my children are healthy. So as long as my kids are alright, the way that I played a certain scene is never going to be as important now."

Tamzin Outhwaite has opened up about her acting career

The 47-year-old, who shares two daughters Florence and Marnie, aged nine and five, with ex-husband Tom Ellis, admitted that her kids have "put everything into perspective." She added: "I personally am the happiest I've ever been right now. It's having the confidence to not care about what people think of you, and it's very liberating." Earlier this month, Tamzin reprised her role as Mel Owen on the BBC soap after 15 years away.

READ: Tamzin Outhwaite reveals real reason she decided to return to EastEnders

Loading the player...

Prior to her return, the actress had been working in theatre, but she was forced to pull out of the West End show Stepping Out after suffering a stress fracture on her metatarsal. Speaking to the Mirror, Tamzin recently admitted that she struggled to balance the long theatre hours with motherhood. "I spent a year on Sweet Charity the musical, but Flo was teething. She would be up every night and I was doing eight shows a week. I thought, maybe I can't do this anymore," she said. "The last few years have been short of jobs, and a lot more free time. The slowing down has been quite gradual. My priorities have changed. Now I'm OK saying 'No'. If I audition for things and don't get them, there's two beautiful faces looking at me and I'm home."

STORY: Tamzin Outhwaite: split from husband Tom Ellis came as a 'complete shock'