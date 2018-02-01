Jamie and Jools Oliver pose for rare couple photo – and for a very good cause! The TV chef and childrenswear designer were modelling their Unity Bands for World Cancer Day on 4 February

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools like to keep their private life out of the public eye, but delighted fans on social media on Thursday as they posed for a rare photo together to support Cancer Research. In the photo, the two were seen showcasing their Unity Bands for World Cancer Day on 4 February, with Jamie sporting a purple band, and Jools a pink one. Jamie used his celebrity status to help promote the good cause, writing alongside the snap: "This is really important everyone, get involved play your part and pick up your @cr_uk #UnityBand for #WorldCancerDay on 4 Feb. Link in my bio to get yours."

Jamie and Jools Oliver posed with their Unity Bands to help support Cancer Research

Fans were quick to comment on the snap, with many thanking Jamie and Jools for raising further awareness. One wrote: "Thank you for sharing," while another said: "So close to my heart." A third said: "You seem like such kind and beautiful people." Others shared their own personal stories with the couple. "My husband has cancer! Had his transplant eight weeks ago fingers crossed! We watch your cooking always and thanks for the good food you bring to us! You've very kind and talented," one said.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have also been spotted wearing the charity bands

The Unity Bands cost £2 from Cancer Research online, and in the hundreds of Cancer Research UK shops. All proceeds from the bands go straight to supporting scientists, doctors and nurses to help progress treatment and cures in the fight against the deadly illness. Other celebrities that have been spotted wearing their Unity Bands include This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. Phil took to his Instagram account earlier in the week to share a photo of the pair posing with their own bands on set in the ITV studios. "Play your part and pick up your @CR_UK #UnityBand for World Cancer Day on 4 Feb for just £2: http://po.st/63aE0r," the TV presenter captioned the image.

