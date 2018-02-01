﻿
Has Wikipedia just confirmed Kylie Jenner's pregnancy?

The entries about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy have since been removed

Emmy Griffiths

Kylie Jenner's Wikipedia might have confirmed her pregnancy! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has remained away from the public spotlight for months now, which sparked rumours about her pregnancy. Now, Wikipedia appears to have confirmed the exciting news by sharing the synopsis' of upcoming episodes of the Kardashian family's hit reality show in which Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, announce her pregnancy.

Kylie is reportedly pregnant

The descriptions read: "Following Khloe's pregnancy announcement, Kylie and Travis Scott have some news of their own to share with their family! Kylie is pregnant," adding: "Kylie and Travis Scott begin the quest to determine what puppy to get and start decorating the nursery for the baby!" The episodes are said to be titled 'We're expecting' and 'It's a girl,' and are listed as being due to air in late February to early March time. It is unclear as to whether the pages have been edited as a joke, and the episode descriptions have since been removed from the site.

Although the 20-year-old has yet to confirm her pregnancy, fans have been keen to see a snap of the star, so much so that her mum, Kris Jenner, revealed that one of her employees tried to take a photo of her at her home. Kris said: "To have somebody in her own home trying to snap pictures they shouldn't be snapping is really, really stressful. You want to be able to trust the people that you're surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all time, and that's extremely upsetting when you feel like you can't be in your own bedroom or bathroom." Speaking about her reported pregnancy, a source told People: "She is nervous about the birth and anxious about pain. She wants to have an easy birth and is open to pain medicine."  

