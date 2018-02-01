Holly Willoughby enjoys lavish lunch date with friends Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton The close group of friends headed to swanky Nobu London

Holly Willoughby kicked off the start to her weekend in style! The This Morning presenter joined Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton as well as some other friends for a fancy lunch date at Nobu London, on Thursday. The mum-of-three took to her Instagram page to share a picture from their lavish outing, writing in the caption: "My beautiful girls... @ruby1kid @emmaleebunton @shishib #demetz." Spice Girls star Emma regrammed the cute snap, and gushed: "Love my girls!!! #besties xxxxxx."

All Saints singer Nicole, 43, took to her own page to share another picture of the girly catch-up. "Lunch with my girls!! Love you @hollywilloughby @shishib @emmaleebunton and Demetz @nobuoldparklane." Fans quickly rushed to post lovely comments of their outing, with one writing: "I love you all get together awesome Holly and girls." Another said: "I want to come for lunch with you girls!!" A third post read: "An all saint and a spice girl in the same pic."

The outing comes one day after Holly and her This Morning co-host, Phillip Schofield, welcomed Prince Charles and Camilla to the ITV studios. Before leaving, the future King and his wife signed the visitors' book and had their photos taken on a Polaroid, and the Celebrity Juice panellist even shared a shot of the four of them, which she uploaded on her Instagram account. Speaking of their visit, Holly said: "The Duchess tried the casserole. A success I think. It was surreal watching it back. It was like we had the best body doubles here." Phillip added: "It really was lovely. I’ve never seen the studio so full, it was rammed."

