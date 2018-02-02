Flashback Friday: Barack Obama celebrates becoming US President The new President was supported by his wife Michelle

To celebrate HELLO!'s 30th birthday, we are revisiting some of our best-loved covers. This week, we look back to February 2009, when Barack Obama became the 44th President of the US. As well as capturing the special moment Barack took to the dance floor with his First Lady Michelle on our front page, below, we brought readers another 26 pages of images from the historic day.

After the solemnity and high pomp of the historic inauguration day wound down, it was time for the Obamas to relax and celebrate at a marathon of Washington parties attended by tens of thousands of well-wishers, some of the entertainment world's biggest stars among them. The couple's momentous 8.30pm arrival at the Neighbourhood Ball was the kick-off to one seriously gruelling party circuit featuring ten official inaugural soirees – and the jubilant Mr and Mrs Obama danced at every one.

Barack and Michelle pictured on our cover in 2009

Just hours after giving his landmark speech to the people, President Obama's opening remark to party-goers wasn't of hope or sacrifice, but instead set the tone for a fun-filled night. "First of all," he began, "how good-looking is my wife?" Then, with a smile, he escorted Michelle centre stage for the traditional first dance, performed to the Etta James classic At Last as sung by R&B star Beyoncé, who ended her moving rendition with tears in her eyes.

Loading the player...

"I think everyone was crying," revealed fellow performer Mary J Blige. "It's just a beautiful, beautiful inspiring time." Hollywood stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Denzel Washington also joined the party, which featured performances by Stevie Wonder, Shakira, Jay-Z, Sting and Mariah Carey, who dedicated her anthem Hero to America's new leader. "The energy here is incredible," said Private Practice star Kate Walsh. "This is history."

Click here to see our other Flashback Friday covers!