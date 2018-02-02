Stan Lee, 95, 'feeling great' after being rushed to hospital The 95-year-old confirmed he was 'feeling good' in a Skype interview

Stan Lee is on the mend following a hospital stay after falling ill at home. The Marvel icon, who co-created Spider-Man, Iron Man and Fantastic Four, was reportedly taken to hospital due to shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat. Although the 95-year-old has remained in hospital, he has confirmed that he is feeling better in a Skype interview with ABC station KABC. He said: "All I really want to do is tell you that I'm feeling great. I'm glad I spent that evening in the hospital. It did me a lot of good. It probably did my fans a lot of good. It kept me off their backs for the evening. But I'm feeling good now and I can't wait to get in there and tangle with all the competition."

A spokesperson also confirmed that Stan is "doing well and feeling good", adding that "he is staying there for a few days for some check-ups as a safety precaution". Stan recently walked the purple carpet at the premiere of the latest Marvel film, Black Panther, in L.A., where he posed with the lead actor, Chadwick Boseman. Stan has famously enjoyed a cameo role in every Marvel film adaptation to date, and previously spoke about his involvement at MegaCon, telling the crowd: "I'm going somewhere on the East Coast, Delaware or somewhere, where they're shooting three cameos at one time. I've got to be there either next week or the week after, and I'm going to do three cameos for three different movies. Now, I don't know what the movies are. I don't know what the cameos are, but I know I'll… be there."

Loading the player... He also joked about his Deadpool cameo, where he appeared as a DJ at a club, explaining: "I don't know if I should tell you the truth about that cameo. It will kill all your fun. I was not in the topless dancing place. I did that in a studio and then they put it into the movie, and I'm… mad about that! I made them promise on the next one, I'm going to be right there."

