Strictly stars Karen and Kevin Clifton have been the subject of much marriage woe speculation since before Christmas, but on Friday the stunning singer proved her husband was very much on her mind as she took to Twitter to share a photograph of a production meeting. The professional dancer revealed she had spent the day holding creative brainstorming sessions about her forthcoming tour with her husband. And while Kevin couldn’t be there due to his current commitments on tour with Strictly, he was clearly in his wife’s thoughts.

Karen mentioned her husband Kevin for the first time since before Christmas

"Production meeting today went ace w @StuartGloverTT @voxtet ... Holding the creative fort strong whilst @keviclifton is away on Strictly tour.. @KevinKarenDTour #showtime #latinasbelike #imtheboss," she wrote, captioning a photograph of her in the meeting. Fans were quick to respond with excitement about the forthcoming tour. "Cannot wait to come see you again! Front row seats in Oxford! Probably see you at the stage door for more awesome selfies?" one wrote, which another added, "Yay, have a great time planning an amazing show."

Last weekend, Karen broke her silence following weeks of speculation, confirming that she and Kevin are still very "happy" together, and looking forward to going on their dance tour in May. Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, the 35-year-old revealed: "Kevin and I start our own tour in May which we are really looking forward to. We are really excited and we are creating right now and just talking through everything."

Karen and Kevin Clifton on Strictly Come Dancing

When further probed about their relationship, she replied: "We are in an amazing family show on Strictly and at the end of the day we love what we do. People are going to be interested but at the end of the day we are happy." The comments come shortly after Kevin was spotted without his wedding ring for the first time, amid rumours that the couple had split. The professional dancer, who is currently touring the UK as part of the Strictly tour, was seen with a noticeably bare hand in a video posted on Gemma Atkinson's Instagram page.

Karen and Kevin, who tied the knot in 2015, have been plagued by reports of marital problems ever since the Strictly finale, when they didn't dance together. It's believed that Kevin, also 35, spent Christmas without Karen, who went back to US to be with her family. Earlier this month, Karen was pictured still wearing her wedding ring when she attended a special screening of the new Disney film Coco. Before the rumours, Kevin apologised live on-air for being "difficult" during his time on the show with Susan Calman. "When Strictly is on I'm not the easiest person to live with," he said. "I go a bit mad. So I'd like to say first of thanks to my wife for putting up with me."