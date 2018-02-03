Fearne Cotton shares adorable photo of daughter Honey The radio presenter posted a candid snap of her toddler...

Fearne Cotton once again shared adorable aspects of her family life on her Instagram account this weekend, as she posted another sweet snap of her charming daughter Honey - who has become somewhat famous on the star's social media for her funny pictures and videos. Captioning the photo, "Post run stretch with a little help from redheadbedhead," Fearne was pictured stretching out on her kitchen floor, with little Honey clambering on top of her.

The radio presenter's loyal followers were quick to post their admiring comments, with one saying, "Gorgeous! Love her squidgy little curly curls," and another posting, "Mother and daughter times are so special, I love spending time with my beautiful daughter."

READ MORE: The fashion brand stars including Fearne Cotton and Holly Willoughby adore

Of course, it's not the first time that Fearne has publicly shared sweet moments with her two-year-old daughter - she often posts funny videos of the toddler, even recently sharing that the little girl had inherited her love for fashion. A video captioned 'Our nightly catwalk' was posted to her Instagram page earlier in January, hilariously showing Honey strutting around in Fearne's platform high heels.

Our nightly catwalk A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on Jan 25, 2018 at 10:37am PST

Fearne's funny videos of Honey are always popular with her followers

Fearne has also opened up about her struggles with mental health recently, encouraging fans to talk about their own battles in support of Mind's Time To Talk Campaign. Speaking in an interview with the i newspaper, the 36-year-old gave a candid account of her first anxiety attack, sharing that she was driving along a motorway with a friend when she gradually started to become very hot and struggled with her breathing. "It was almost like what I was seeing and experiencing around me was not what my body was feeling," she shared. "They were disconnected. It's not how I had thought a panic attack would feel."

MORE: This photo from Fearne Cotton's childhood shows her love of baking

The star, who is a keen yoga fan and released her book, Happy: The Journal, to encourage people to inject joy into their everyday lives, is often posting positive messages to her fans and sharing funny moments from her hectic life as a working mum of two. Here's to more fun family snaps!

WATCH BELOW: What to watch on TV in 2018