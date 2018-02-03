Fans spot picture of Ant McPartlin on Scarlett Moffatt's bedside table – see her explanation The I'm a Celebrity winner is good friends with the presenters

It's no surprise that former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt is good friends with popular presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly. The 27-year-old became good friends with the duo when she took part in I'm a Celebrity in 2016, and she later went on to work on their hit Saturday night show Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. More recently she was cast as co-presenter on the I'm a Celebrity companion show Extra Camp in 2017.

Just last month, the trio also sat together at the National Television Awards and appeared together on stage to collect the award for Best Challenge Show. But it seems fans of the brunette are still surprised by the friendship and questioned it after spotting a framed photo of her and Ant, who is getting divorced from wife Lisa Armstrong, and Dec on her bedside table.

At the weekend, Scarlett shared a stunning mirror selfie in which she showed off her gorgeous Saturday night look ahead of a date night with her new love Lee Wilkinson. But fans were far more interested in the snap which could be spotted in the background.

"Busted..... nobody keeps a photo of their coworkers beside their bedside table unless they are more than friendly. His poor wife," a fan commented. But Scarlett quickly revealed why she keeps such a special picture in her bedroom: "Well I do Ant and Dec are my heroes x."

Despite the negative comments, most of the star's followers quickly jumped to her defence, with one saying: "Why's she got to justify herself for having a photo of herself with friends at the side of her bed? Have none of you got pictures with your mates? Because I'm pretty sure 99% of you have, leave the poor girl alone." A second fan said: "The picture is HER dressed as Mary Poppins at probably the most amazing time of her life at Disney and YES Ant AND Dec (her heroes) are in the picture too! I know that picture would have pride of place if that was me! #logicalexplanation#grownuppeople #haterssuck."

The picture in question seems to be a selfie that the friends took back in April after Saturday Night Takeaway's series finale which took place in Disney World in Florida. At the time, Scarlett shared the picture on her social media accounts and captioned it: "Hello there governors' it's Mary blooming poppins what an amazing series!! #takeaway #disney#marypoppins."