Kim Cattrall announces shock death of brother, hours after appealing for help The Sex and The City star confirmed the sad news on Twitter

Kim Cattrall has announced the death of her brother, just hours after appealing to fans for help after he went missing in Canada. Christopher Cattrall had been missing from him home in Alberta since Tuesday, and Kim had earlier reached out to her social media followers for information about his whereabouts. "This is not like Chris." She wrote. "Help us bring him home safe." Later on Sunday, the Liverpool-born actress posted a message on Twitter which read: "It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."

Kim Cattrall has announced the death of her younger brother, Christopher

Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta, Canada, have since confirmed that Christopher's body had been discovered on his property, adding that there was no reason to believe there was anything suspicious about his death. "Preliminary information indicates that his death is not being considered suspicious," Cpl Laurel Scott said in a statement. "The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death will continue by the RCMP."

Earlier on Sunday, Kim, 61, had shared a photo of herself and her 55-year-old sibling on Twitter, writing: "MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone, & wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs.

"Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots. He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta."