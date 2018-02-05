Nadine Coyle makes surprising Girls Aloud announcement! The 32-year-old-singer had a surprise in store for fans

Nadine Coyle has revealed that she is bringing back Girls Aloud – as a solo project. The 32-year-old singer confirmed the news in an interview with the Sun, saying that she will be taking to the road to perform the band's biggest hits without her four former bandmates – Cheryl, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh. "I love the Girls Aloud songs and get messages from fans asking to hear them performed live again," she said. "So this is giving them what they want. This tour is gonna be one big party night out. All the hits the fans love plus the new songs I've been working on over the last few years. I literally cannot wait to get back on the road again."

Girls Aloud stars Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Cheryl and Sarah Harding

In September last year, Nadine reflected on the band's decision to split in 2013, admitting that there had been some bitterness amongst the members. "It was fine at the start but there's always politics in any band. It just happened that I always got more vocals than everybody else, so in terms of people wanting their voice heard, that wasn't happening. It made people very bitter. They didn't like that," she said. "It's so sad for me to admit this stuff now because for so long there's the band, and you want everybody to think we're best friends and we have pillow fights and, you know, drink milkshakes. That's what I wanted it to be. I really, really wanted that, but it just wasn't how it was. We're all very, very different characters."

Girls Aloud were formed on Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, and went on to achieve 22 Top 40 single and five studio albums. They haven't performed together since their tenth anniversary tour ended back in 2013. Despite some past personal gripes within the band, however, Nadine insisted last year that a reunion is possible. "Could we work together? Absolutely," she said. "We could do that next week and it would be fine. It might be different to how everything would work and how it would all go. Yeah, you'd just go, 'We'd do it.'"

