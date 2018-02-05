Strictly's Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez finally appear to confirm romance It seems the Strictly stars have finally confirmed their relationship!

After months of speculation, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez appear to have finally confirmed their relationship. The Strictly Come Dancing professional took to his Instagram page to share a romantic selfie of the pair during a rare night out in Nottingham. In the caption, he teased: "You say what...?" The affectionate picture sees Gemma nuzzling her face in Gorka's neck. Fans immediately questioned the intimacy of the photo, with one writing: "I love this, you guys would make a beautiful couple." Another added: "I love everything about this. You both look great, but more importantly you both look happy." A third post read: "So happy for you both. And glad you can finally share your happiness and love for each other with us." A fourth remarked: "At last you confirm it."

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez appear to have finally confirmed their relationship status

Although Gorka was partnered up with Alexandra Burke and Gemma with pro dancer Aljaž Škorjanec, the stars have been romantically linked to each other for a number of months - although they have continued to keep fans speculating. Earlier this month, Gemma revealed that the pair were "just friends," telling The Sunday Mirror: "I don't think anything of it. I know what's going on in my life so whatever everyone else wants to think I just let them think it because I know."

Back in November, Gemma also stated that nothing was going on "right now" with Gorka. But she did mention things could change once the show ends. She told The Sun: "Maybe once the series is over, but not right now… we'll see what happens. I know people want to see a Strictly romance but I'm not going to be giving you any I'm afraid, because I'm so focused on my dancing."

