Jools Oliver has taken to Instagram to celebrate her mum Felicity's birthday. The star shared a sweet photo showing her mum being presented with a birthday cake by Jools and Jamie's eldest daughter Poppy, writing alongside: "Happy birthday to the most wonderful fantastic beautiful mum. Where would we all be without you?" Jools enjoys a close relationship with her mum; she is the youngest of Felicity's three daughters with her stockbroker husband Maurice, who sadly passed away in 1997, when Jools was 22. In a previous interview with Red magazine, Jools said it was her mum who most inspires her. "She's pretty inspirational," she said. "I hope I can be as strong as her."

Jools, 43, herself shares five children with husband Jamie Oliver: Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, Petal, eight, Buddy, seven and one-year-old River Rocket. The couple have been together since they were both 17, with Jamie proposing as she laid a wreath on her father's grave on Christmas Eve in 1999. The couple were married in June 2000.

Childrenswear designer Jools has previously said she wouldn't be against having another baby in the future. Jamie told The Telegraph in August that although he thought his family was complete, his wife thought differently. Asked whether they were finished at five children, he replied: "I think so, yes. I think at 42 you're pushing your luck. I haven't got any more room in the car, so we'd have to buy a bus." He added: "But Jools would love me to say 'never say never.' She'd tell me not to rule it out."

