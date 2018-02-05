Emma Bunton reveals the real reason why the Spice Girls reunion happened at Geri Horner's house Baby Spice shares more details about the surprise Spice Girls reunion

Spice Girls fans all over the world rejoiced when the famous five-piece came together at Geri Horner's home on Friday afternoon. And on Monday, Emma Bunton opened up about their shock reunion, teasing that there's lots "exciting things to come" for the ladies. Emma, 42, admitted that they had to make last-minute plans, opting to meet at Geri's house in Hertfordshire rather than somewhere in central London.

Speaking on her Heart FM breakfast show, Emma divulged: "At first, actually, it was supposed to be at a hotel. But the morning of the meeting there was quite a lot of press speculation and we thought 'Oh, maybe we need to go somewhere a bit more private.' Geri's was the nearest so we were like, 'We're coming to yours!'" The mum-of-two confessed that it was a "lovely afternoon" of catching up, saying: "Obviously, we’ve seen each other individually, but actually all together in one room was at the Olympics. It was just like, Friday, we thought we would all catch up, everyone was in town, let’s do this, let’s catch up."

She added: "But I don't think any of us were expecting, we had such a lovely afternoon. We sat down, we had lunch together, we sat round." The girl group - Emma, Victoria Beckham, Mel B and Mel C – propelled to worldwide fame in the nineties, and sold more than 31 million copies of the debut album, Spice. They released their debut single Wannabe in 1996 and last year celebrated two decades in the spotlight.

Elaborating further about their reunion, Emma continued: "We reminisced about the old times, we were talking about the kids, and it was lovely. And then we all sat around Geri’s table and we got takeaway in, got sushi and some salads and drank tea and a little bit of prosecco, and it was just so lovely to see everyone. I loved it, really good fun."

