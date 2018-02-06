﻿
Caitlyn Jenner breaks her silence on daughter Kylie's baby news

Kylie Jenner welcomed a little girl last week

Sharnaz Shahid

Caitlyn Jenner has finally broken her silence following her daughter Kylie Jenner's baby announcement. On Sunday, the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan confirmed that she welcomed a daughter earlier this month. Her father, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, took to Instagram to congratulate Kylie on becoming a mother by posting a sweet throwback snap of her as a baby. "My daughter just had a daughter," she wrote in the caption. "It's amazing to be by your side through this journey."

Caitlyn Jenner shared her delight over daughter Kylie's baby news

The 68-year-old added: "She's SO beautiful already. Can't wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby @kyliejenner." Kylie, 20, then replied, "Love you" alongside a heart-shaped emoji. Caitlyn's post comes shortly after fans noticed that she didn't appear in Kylie's announcement video. The beauty guru and her partner Travis Scott finally confirmed the long-awaited news over the weekend. "My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing," she said. "I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst. Thank you for understanding."

Kylie also apologised for keeping her fans in the dark, explaining that her mystery pregnancy "was one [she] chose not to do in front of the world", and describing it as "the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience". The new mum has since shared a mini-documentary with fans, showing clips from her journey to motherhood, including her pyjama-themed baby shower and the sweet moment she met Kim's new baby girl, Chicago.

