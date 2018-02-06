Harper Beckham writes the sweetest message to her mum Victoria David and Victoria Beckham's daughter decided to treat her mum at the start of the week

Victoria Beckham was delighted after discovering that her six-year-old daughter Harper had left her a cute handwritten message for her to wake up to earlier this week. The message read: "Dear mummy. I love you so, so, so much. Love Harper," and was accompanied by a love heart. The former Spice Girl proudly took to her Instagram Stories to share her little girl's sweet gesture with her followers. She wrote underneath the photo: "I love you so much too Harper x." Harper's handmade gifts are often displayed on both her famous parents' social media accounts, and over the past few years, the little girl has proven to have quite the talent for arts and crafts.

Victoria Beckham was treated to a handwritten note from her only daughter

There is no denying that Harper is close to her mum and dad, and recently enjoyed spending some one-on-one time with her fashion designer mum. Victoria shared photos of the pair having a pamper session, which involved getting their nails painted and playing with Victoria's makeup. Over time Harper – who has been known to sleep in diamonds – has shown a keen interest in fashion, having made her FROW debut at the tender age of four at mum Victoria's fashion show. Last year, she even had a pair of glitzy shoes from Victoria's SS18 collection named after her – the Harper Slipper – which were inspired by a Skype conversation between the pair. Victoria told Entertainment Tonight that Harper had told her that "I need that shoe," after she had shown the little girl a pair of glittery flats designer for her fashion show.

RELATED: Inside Harper Beckham's fabulous wardrobe

Victoria and Harper are extremely close

Nevertheless, Victoria told the U.S. news show she's pretty sure little Harper won't follow her into fashion. "She's got three bigger brothers," the stylish star said. "They play football together. I don't think she's going to be a fashionista. I'd like her to do something different than what I do. She added: "I want her to feel comfortable. I want her to be able to run around and get dirty... If she wants to run around and get dirty, that's completely fine. Just have fun with fashion. But kids need to look like kids, and they need to be comfortable and they need to be happy – and you're not comfortable if you're restricted in any way."

RELATED: Victoria Beckham shares gorgeous photo of Harper's 'Goldilocks' hair - see the snap!