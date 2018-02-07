Coleen Nolan announces split from husband Ray Fensome The Loose Women star described the past 12 months as 'hellish'

Coleen Nolan has announced her split from husband Ray Fensome after ten years of marriage. The Loose Women star confirmed the couple's split in her agony aunt column for the Mirror, describing the past 12 months as "hellish". Coleen, 52, and Ray were married in 2007, and share 16-year-old daughter Ciara together. She wrote: "Me and my husband Ray are divorcing. I wanted to tell you first as I can hardly sit here and keep dishing out advice if I'm not being totally straight about what is going on in my own life. I've got tears pouring down my face as I write this. It's hard to imagine that so much could have changed from that day when we married. On that day, I thought there was nothing that could split us up… But a decade on and it's now clear I was wrong.

"There is too much dividing me and Ray. We can't go back. And my future is going to be very different to the one I'd imagined back then. And I guess that's what makes me sad. But, slowly, as I come to terms with the reality of it all, it's making me excited too. As I've written a million times before – women who've tried everything to fix a marriage but still feel desperately unhappy, have to get out. We owe it to ourselves. And we also owe it to our kids to show them that everyone has a right to be happy."

Coleen – also a mum to sons Shane Jr, 19, and Jake with ex-husband Shane Richie – continued: "For the last couple of years I've got up in the morning hoping desperately everything would be alright. Now I have to admit it's not going to be alright. Or maybe it is – just in a very different way to how I'd once imagined.

She concluded: "I deserve to be happy. Everyone does. And once you know your marriage is truly dead you need to make your peace with that, bury the past and move on. After 17 years together that's what I'm about to do."