Elton John cancels two tour dates to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding The singer has pulled the plug on two Las Vegas gigs

Sir Elton John has cancelled two concerts in Las Vegas so that he can attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. The Rocket Man singer was due to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday 18 and Saturday 19 May, but the two dates have been scrapped. Elton – a close friend of the royals – will most likely be back in the UK for the royal wedding that Saturday. It's not known whether he will perform at the reception, or simply enjoy the day as a guest at the St George's Chapel, Windsor ceremony.

The 70-year-old chart-topper has previously said he would love to attend Harry's wedding, but was waiting for the invites to be sent. Speaking to The Sun last month, he revealed: "I don't know. I haven't even been – no one's been asked. I'm playing in Vegas so I don't know what's going to happen. It will be nice because I love him very dearly."

Elton has cancelled two dates over the royal wedding weekend

Elton was a dear friend to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, and famously sang Candle in the Wind at her funeral in 1997 at Westminster Abbey. He remained friends with Harry and Prince William, and was invited to Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011, which also took place at the famed Abbey.

Elton shocks fans with retirement news

The singer and groom-to-be Harry spent part of last summer together. Elton recently revealed on Lorraine: "I spent some time with him in Sicily last summer and I could tell that he was totally in love, and he didn't really discuss much personally but he said, 'I'm in love' and I thought, 'Good for you'."

Loading the player...

Sarah Ferguson will be invited to royal wedding

Speaking about how Princess Diana would have been proud of William and Harry, he added: "She was just loved by people because she had that great ability that her son, Prince Harry, has inherited, where she could walk into a room and make people feel at ease. She was very much loved. I loved her because she did so much for Aids and she was a great friend to me. We had our fallings-out but we reconciled at the end… She would be proud of her boys."