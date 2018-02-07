Coleen Nolan emotional as she discusses her divorce on Loose Women The star has ended her 10-year marriage to husband Ray Fensome

Hours after confirming the end of her ten-year marriage, Coleen Nolan bravely appeared on Loose Women where she discussed her split from husband Ray Fensome. Joined by her fellow panel members, Coleen opened the show by speaking openly about her decision, telling the audience: "It's been really hard and it's still really fresh, we've only just filed (for divorce) really. He's only just moved out. I said at the beginning of last year we were having issues but hoped we were going to sort them, and we have really, really tried… But it just gets to a point where you think, you know what, it's not working, and we can't get it back together. For the sake of both of our future happiness, and for our kids, especially [daughter] Ciara, it gets to a point…"

Coleen Nolan opened up about her divorce during Wednesday's episode of Loose Women

She continued: "It is really sad - I don't want to cry - it is really sad but it happens, and instead of staying with someone because I'm scared of being on my own - I'm nearly 53, do I really want to be on my own at 53? – I've kind of turned it round and gone, it's just a new chapter and that's exciting in itself.

"I've lived my life through this show, I've done it for 18 years or something, and I feel like all of you and the viewers at home have experienced it all with me, and I just couldn't sit here and lie and let people write things in the media or guess at things, I just need to tell people and then we can all just move on."

Coleen and Ray were married for ten years and share one daughter, Ciara

Coleen's honesty was met with applause from both the live audience and her Loose Women co-stars, Janet Street-Porter, Stacey Solomon and Christine Lampard. It came shortly after Coleen announced her split from husband Ray in her agony aunt column for the Mirror. She wrote: "Me and my husband Ray are divorcing. I wanted to tell you first as I can hardly sit here and keep dishing out advice if I'm not being totally straight about what is going on in my own life. I've got tears pouring down my face as I write this. It's hard to imagine that so much could have changed from that day when we married. On that day, I thought there was nothing that could split us up… But a decade on and it's now clear I was wrong."