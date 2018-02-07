Hilaria Baldwin gives update on Alec's health after he undergoes surgery The doting wife took to Instagram to update fans on her husband's progress following his hip replacement

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria has updated fans of her husband's progress following a hip replacement on Wednesday. The 59-year-old actor is recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery, and Hilaria took to her Instagram account to post a photograph of her tenderly holding his hand. She wrote: "Thank you for your kind wishes. I know many of you are anxious to hear how he is doing. We have been here since very early... All went well in surgery and I am with him in recovery. to all #wegotthis2018." Followers were quick to wish the dad-of-four a speedy recovery, with one writing: "Get well soon, big hugs!" while another said: "Sending positive healing vibes." A third added: "Wishing Alec a good recovery. I’ve had my titanium hip for 8 years! No pain and no cane."

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria revealed on Tuesday that her husband was having a hip replacement

On Tuesday, Hilaria had revealed that Alec would be going to hospital to have a hip replacement in a lengthy Instagram post. She captioned a photo of the pair cuddling up to each other, admitting that it had been a tough day. "It’s been a day...jury duty, crabby kids, vet, meetings, pancakes that went oh so wrong...but I’m ending it with an amazing experience watching Alec interview Michael Wolff for #heresthething ...and now we rest because tomorrow morning we are in the hospital bright and early for his hip to be replaced," she wrote. "Think good thoughts for us. We are gonna eat lightly, relax, and take deep breaths #WeGotThis2018."

Doting wife Hilaria told fans her husband was doing well after his operation

The family have plenty to look forward to after Alec's recovery, with Hilaria announcing her fourth pregnancy in November. She revealed the happy news on her Instagram account, posting a photo of her and Alec laying on the floor with their three children, Carmen, four, Rafael, two, and Leonardo, 16-months. Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring," Hilaria wrote. She added, "I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl...I’ll post it tomorrow midday . We are so excited!" In a second post, the doting mum then revealed that they were going to have another son, posting a video of their three children tucking into a cake with a blue sponge.

The couple tied the knot back on June 30, 2012 in front of a slew of famous family members and friends including, Tina Fey, Woody Allen, and Alec’s brothers Stephen and Billy Baldwin. Alec previously told HELLO! of their secret to a happy marriage, confessing, "My wife is a very patient woman." Hilaria concurred saying, "I’m a very patient woman."

