Brad Pitt has been involved in a three-car accident in Los Angeles, according to a new report. The 54-year-old actor was allegedly behind the wheel of his dark grey Tesla when the incident occurred earlier this week - with no injuries reported. His car is believed to have hit a small silver Nissan Altima which then hit the back of a black Kia Soul. Shortly after the crash, Brad was pictured exchanging numbers and shaking hands with the other drivers.

Since his divorce from Angelina Jolie was announced in 2016, the Hollywood star has been keeping a low-profile. The former couple, who were together for 12 years, share six children; Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Last year, the Allied star opened up to GQ Style magazine about his second divorce. Describing the journey as "self-inflicted", he explain: "If you love someone, set them free. Now I know what it means, by feeling it. It means to love without ownership. It means expecting nothing in return. It doesn't mean [expletive] all to me until, you know. Until you live it."

Blaming himself, Brad confessed his "heavy drinking" had played a pivotal role in the breakdown of his marriage. "I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family," he shared. "But even this last year, you know - things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much. It's just become a problem. And I'm really happy it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I've got my feelings in my fingertips again. I think that’s part of the human challenge: You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve."

