Brad Pitt involved in three-car crash in Los Angeles
No injuries have been reported in the crash
Brad Pitt has been involved in a three-car accident in Los Angeles, according to a new report. The 54-year-old actor was allegedly behind the wheel of his dark grey Tesla when the incident occurred earlier this week - with no injuries reported. His car is believed to have hit a small silver Nissan Altima which then hit the back of a black Kia Soul. Shortly after the crash, Brad was pictured exchanging numbers and shaking hands with the other drivers.
Brad Pitt was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles
Since his divorce from Angelina Jolie was announced in 2016, the Hollywood star has been keeping a low-profile. The former couple, who were together for 12 years, share six children; Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Last year, the Allied star opened up to GQ Style magazine about his second divorce. Describing the journey as "self-inflicted", he explain: "If you love someone, set them free. Now I know what it means, by feeling it. It means to love without ownership. It means expecting nothing in return. It doesn't mean [expletive] all to me until, you know. Until you live it."
Everything that has changed since Ellen DeGeneres' famous Oscar selfie
Blaming himself, Brad confessed his "heavy drinking" had played a pivotal role in the breakdown of his marriage. "I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family," he shared. "But even this last year, you know - things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much. It's just become a problem. And I'm really happy it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I've got my feelings in my fingertips again. I think that’s part of the human challenge: You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve."
Latest comments