Kate Hudson shares loved-up photo with Danny Fujikawa The actress was pictured with her stylist Sophie Lopez and Danny's brother

Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are the cutest! The loved-up couple were pictured cuddling up together in a group photo with Danny's brother and Kate's stylist Sophie Lopez on Kate's Instagram on Thursday, and fans were quick to label Danny "Mr Right". Kate, who looked relaxed as she posed for the photo, captioned the photo: "Portrait of The Fujikawa’s and Two Ladies #DutchDoorFarewells @sophielopez." Comments quickly followed, with one writing: "Aww so sweet," while another said: "This is Mr Right! I can tell." A third added: "Beautiful! Do they have another single brother?" Another fan simply posted an engagement ring emoji.

Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny looked a picture of happiness

Kate first met Danny when she was 23, and pregnant with her first son Ryder. The couple started dating in December 2016, but managed to keep their romance out of the public eye until the following March, when rumours started to circulate after the pair were pictured kissing while enjoying a lunch date in LA. The loved-up couple then made their red carpet debut together in May, at the LA premiere of Snatched. The couple were out to support Kate's actress mother Goldie Hawn as she promoted her latest movie.

To celebrate their first anniversary in December, Kate paid a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram, sharing a photo of the pair kissing. The actress told her followers that they had gone on a hike together, which then turned out to be an "unexpected first date". She wrote: "The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!"

The happy couple went hiking on their first date in December 2016

She added: "A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible.! Happy first date anniversary baby. #LoveThisMan #WhatAYear."

