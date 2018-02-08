Binky Felstead and Josh Patterson enjoy date night at HELLO!'s exclusive theatre club Kinky Boots is being played at London's Adelphi Theatre

Binky Felstead and Josh Patterson were among the guests at HELLO!'s exclusive star-studded theatre club on Wednesday evening. Hosted by our editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon, the former Made In Chelsea stars looked picture perfect as they enjoyed a night off parental duties to watch award-winning Kinky Boots. The popular show is currently showing at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End. Binky, who welcomed her daughter India into the world last year, took to her Instagram page to share a snap from the evening's proceedings.

Binky and JP at the special viewing of Kinky Boots at HELLO!'s exclusive theatre club

"Oh my goodness - I couldn't have loved tonight anymore watching the incredible @kinkybootsuk," she wrote in the caption. "Seriously jealous of these 'Angles' & their amazing legs!!!! What an inspiring message to put out there also...' accept and be proud of who you are! 'Will 100% be coming back and watching again! Thank you SO much @hellomaguk for inviting us!" Josh, also known as JP, added: "It's called theatre DARLING! When one takes centre stage, one must own it. Thank you so much to @hellomaguk for having us this evening. And thank you @kinkybootsuk for an incredible performance this evening."

Other guests included Kimberley Walsh and Denise Van Outen

Other guests included Kimberley Walsh, Denise Van Outen and her boyfriend Eddie Boxshall, as well as soprano singer Natalie Rushdie and BBC news journalist Kate Silverton. Kinky Boots takes you from the factory floor to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price, played by David Hunter (Once, One Man, Two Guvnors), is struggling to live up to his father's expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the shoe factory's future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, played by Simon-Anthony Rhoden, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

