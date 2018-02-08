S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole is sent messages of support following his near-breakdown on Loose Women The former band member was close to tears as he spoke about being forced to sell items from his pop star days

Loose Women viewers gave former S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole a warm welcome as the singer appeared on Thursday's show to talk about his life after the band. The 40-year-old's fans were full of sympathy for him when he spoke about having to sell his possessions on eBay as he no longer has any money. When asked about his pop star days, Paul hinted that it hadn't always been easy, telling panellist Christine Lampard: "I wouldn’t say it was a perfect life. It's not very easy doing a pop group thing. There is always what it is like on the inside, and what the perception is – but there was many, many fun times. It's one of those jobs where you take the rough with the smooth. The rough is rough, but the smooth is smooth."

Jane Moore then went on to tell viewers that Loose Women had paid for the shirt that Paul was wearing on the show, because he couldn't afford a new one. She said of his financial difficulties: "Some people thought it might be a PR thing but I just want to put across that you've been eating packet noodles. We bought you your shirt today, because you literally didn’t have the money to buy the shirt on your back."

Paul Cattermole talked about his money troubles

Paul, who looked close to tears, joked that he liked pot noodles, but explained that his money problems were largely as a result of an injury – that he wasn’t able to discuss on live TV. He said: "Last year, there's something that happened that I can't really discuss. But I've had an injury. So something has happened that has made it very difficult." It was previously reported that Paul had to sell a BRIT Award on eBay, to which he spoke about, telling the panel: "It was no way a PR thing. I didn’t expect it to go how it did. I regret, in a way, how it has gone. I was hoping to be able to sell them quietly, without there being a furore." Paul added that through his hardship, his mum had been "brilliant".

S Club 7 reunited in 2015

Viewers were full of sympathy for Paul following his appearance on the show, and took to Twitter to express their views. "That was really horrible to watch, poor man looks on the verge of a nervous breakdown. I really hope things start to look up for him soon," said one, while another added: "Aww I just want to hug him poor guy life proper sucks sometimes." A third wrote: "I feel sad watching this and quite uncomfortable. What a success he was and it must be so hard for him to talk about selling his memories I was a huge s club 7 fan and he was always my favourite seems like a genuinely nice man having such a rough time."

