Cheryl stuns in sleek black gown as she joins Prince Charles at charity event

Cheryl looked sensational in a black gown as she joined Prince Charles at an event for The Prince's Trust on Thursday. The new mum, who is an ambassador for the charity, looked gorgeous as she attended the Invest in Futures reception at St James' Palace.

Wearing a classic black sleevless dress that highlighted her slender frame, Cheryl styled the ensemble with a co-ordinating choker and heels. She wore her hair down and loose and opted for smokey eye makeup and nude lipstick. The singer appeared in good spirits as she was seen chatting to both Prince Charles and Dame Helen Mirren, a fellow ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, the company that sponsor the Invest in Futures event.

Cheryl met Prince Charles at a Prince's Trust event at St James' Palace

The Invest in Futures event was launched by The Prince's Trust 12 years ago, in a bid to encourage the financial community to help disadvantaged young people into work, training or enterprise. The initiative has raised more than £19.5million for The Prince's Trust since 2005, and has since partnered with L'Oreal Paris to deliver the new 'All Worth It' programme, to help 10,000 young people across the UK gain the confidence and skills to find a job.

Prince Charles met the Prince's Trust ambassadors including Helen Mirren

The event marks the first high profile appearance Cheryl has made since The X Factor final in December. The singer has largely stayed out of the public eye since welcoming her son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne in March, but has recently teased a return to the music industry on social media, and has been seen in recording studios with producer Naughty Boy, X Factor winners Rak-Su, along with her Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts.