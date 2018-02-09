Is Cheryl engaged? See her beautiful new diamond ring The singer is dating Liam Payne

Cheryl returned to the spotlight with a bang on Thursday as she joined Prince Charles and a host of starts for a glittering gala event at St James' Palace. The 34-year-old showed off her tiny post-baby figure in a black satin Galvan gown – but all eyes were on her engagement finger. Cheryl stepped out wearing a dazzling diamond ring on her left hand, clearly visible as she shook hands with her royal host. Fans quickly took to Twitter to suggest that the star is engaged to Liam Payne – her boyfriend and father to her son Bear, who will be one in March. However, it has also been suggested that the ring was part of one larger piece of jewellery which covered three fingers.

Cheryl looked incredible as she joined Prince Charles for a Prince's Trust event at St James' Palace

The event marked Cheryl's first high-profile appearance since The X Factor final in December. She has chosen to stay largely out of the spotlight since becoming a first-time mother, but recently teased a return to the music industry on social media and has also been seen in the recording studio with producer Naughty Boy, X Factor winners Rak-Su and former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts.

All eyes were on the diamond ring adorning her engagement finger

At the end of last year, Cheryl opened up about getting back into shape following the birth of Bear, revealing that rather than employing a personal trainer, she took matters into her own hands. "Tracy Anderson has a streaming service and it's heaven sent," she told Vogue. "I have a space in my house where I heat up the room and then just stream it and follow that." She continued: "I've always done Tracy Anderson. When I lived in the States, I went to Brentwood, to her studio, but the streaming is brilliant, so easy and you can do it in your living room."