Tom and Giovanna Fletcher make an exciting announcement The couple have joined forces for a special project

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher have made a very exciting announcement – but it's not what you might expect! The couple revealed they have joined forces to write a novel together, based on an idea they have been developing over the past five years. Sharing the news on Instagram on Friday, Giovanna wrote: "Aaaaah… @tomfletcher and I are so thrilled to finally share this news. EVE OF MAN is the first book we've written together, and is novel one in a new trilogy. We came up with this idea 5 years ago, and now it's finally here!"

Meanwhile, Tom told fans: "We can finally talk about it! @mrsgifletcher and I are excited to announce EVE OF MAN, our first book together and the first novel in a new TRILOGY!"

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher have written a new book trilogy

The book is set for release on 31 May, and has been described as an "unconventional love story". The synopsis says that Eve of Man is "the tale of what happens when you turn sixteen and realise you're the most important person in the world. Do you embrace your fate – or do you run from it?"

STORY: Giovanna Fletcher reveals 'mum guilt'

The announcement has excited both Tom and Giovanna's fans, although many had admitted they were expecting the couple to announce that they were expecting their third child. The Fletchers had teased their big announcement on social media on Thursday evening, telling their followers to tune in for the news at 10am on Friday. "I was hoping they were gonna announce a baby," one commented. However, another wrote: "Why do people immediately think baby when there is news? I for one am delighted it's a trilogy from the incredible duo."

The couple announced the news on Friday

Both Tom and Giovanna have each achieved huge success as authors individually, so it's no surprise that they have decided to work together on their own project. However, the books are a different genre to what we're used to from the pair; Tom has previously written children's fiction, with his novel The Christmasaurus recently adapted into a live show. Meanwhile, Giovanna has focused on women's fiction, and released her latest novel Some Kind of Wonderful in November.

MORE: Buzz Fletcher's reaction to going to Disney World is the cutest thing you'll see all day