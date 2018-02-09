Victoria Beckham surprised by son Brooklyn at work – see the photo The fashion designer shared the sweet snap on Instagram

Victoria Beckham was treated to the best surprise at work – a visit from her eldest son Brooklyn. The fashion designer couldn't contain her joy as she posted a sweet photo of the pair on Instagram and revealed: "Someone came to visit! Love u @brooklynbeckham X kisses from NY! X" The mother-son duo sported identical smiles in the photo, which had fans commenting on their striking similarities. "The image of his mumma," wrote one follower, while a second replied: "He's just like you."

Victoria also posted a video of her son slightly disrupting her work space as he rode his bike in her studio. "Look who came to visit the studio @brooklynbeckham," she wrote on Instagram Stories, finishing her caption with a string of laughing emojis.

"Someone came to visit!" Victoria wrote

The former pop star is currently making the final preparations for her New York Fashion Week show, where she'll be unveiling her autumn/winter line. Victoria, 43, has been giving fans a sneak peek of her work, showing footage of makeup artist Pat McGrath and cult hairdresser Guido Palau as they planned the beauty looks for the runway.

Victoria has no doubt also been using her time in the Big Apple to catch up with Brooklyn, who studies photography at Parsons School of Design. The teenager started university last summer, with the Brit openly admitting that he misses home and his famous family.

Brooklyn was seen riding his bike in mum Victoria's studio

Fans of the Beckhams have another reason to be excited at the moment. Victoria has reunited with her Spice Girl bandmates and it's thought that Posh Spice, Baby Spice, Sporty Spice, Scary Spice and Ginger Spice are reuniting to go on tour. Victoria was believed to initially be reluctant to re-join the group, but she recently revealed that she was inspired by the #MeToo and Time's Up campaigns.

She told the Mirror: "The Time's Up and #MeToo movements have shone a light on how powerful we can be when we work together to bring about change. That is incredibly inspiring." Victoria added: "My career has always focused on empowering and celebrating women, so the momentum that these movements brought only makes me even more determined and passionate in my beliefs." Although the British five-piece are yet to confirm if they are going on a tour, they have promised there's lots of "exciting things to come".