Amanda Holden responds to reports of a 'fight' with Ant McPartlin The Britain's Got Talent stars were pictured seemingly having a heated exchange

Amanda Holden has responded to rumours of a fight with Ant McPartlin, after the pair were pictured seemingly having a heated exchange at the Britain's Got Talent auditions in Manchester. Photos appeared to show Amanda having a fiery discussion with Ant, her face contorted as if in anger as she spoke to the TV star. But she took steps to quash the reports on Friday, sharing a post on Instagram showing her and Ant with fellow BGT stars David Walliams, Simon Cowell and Declan Donnelly. Alongside the image, which shows the group laughing as they walk together backstage, Amanda wrote: "Loving #Manchester @bgt #fabulous #first #day up here – loads of fun. Too much #laughter." Ant's representative has also spoken out to dismiss the reports, saying: "Ant and Amanda were not having any form of argument. They were literally having a conversation."

Amanda Holden has shared a backstage BGT photo following reports of a 'fight' with Ant McPartlin

Certainly the pair appeared on good terms as they took part in an official photocall together, with Ant putting on a brave face despite ongoing media attention surrounding his split from wife Lisa Armstrong. The TV star separated from his partner last month after 11 years of marriage – although they are still likely to bump into each other over the coming weeks. While Ant is co-hosting the new series of Britain's Got Talent, his wife Lisa works as a makeup artist on the show. She primarily does the makeup for Britain's Got More Talent host Stephen Mulhern, but could run into her ex backstage.

Ant and his wife Lisa Armstrong were married for 11 years before announcing their split

The former couple confirmed their split on 14 January, with Ant's representative releasing a statement that read: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."

