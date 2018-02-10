Keith Lemon, Emma Bunton, other stars pay tribute to Holly Willoughby on her birthday Holly's star friends shared their pictures on social media

Happy Birthday Holly Willoughby! The This Morning presenter turned 37 on Saturday and her celebrity friends took to social media to congratulate the star. Holly's 'celeb squad' including Emma Bunton, Kate Thornton, Tamzin Outwaite and Nicole Appleton all paid tribute to their star friend on her special day, posting photos of them all together and writing sweet messages.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Emma Bunton

Holly's Celebrity Juice pal Keith Lemon was one of the first to offer up his huge congratulations, sharing a black-and-white collage of photographs of himself and his costar through the years. "Appy birfday @hollywilloughby have an ace day!" he captoined the snap, and the birthday girl herself was quick to respond. "Thank you!!!!! Love ya! Xxx," she wrote.

Singer and radio host Emma Bunton shared a photo of herself and Holly wearing matching white T-shirts with the caption 'Girl Power' written on them. Emma said: "Happy birthday gorgeous girl. Love you to bits," with two heart emojis. Her fans loved the snap, with one writing: "Happy Birthday @hollywilloughby have a fabulous day!" Another posted: "This photo is just too incredible!"

Photo credit: Instagram/ Nicole Appleton

Former All Saints singer Nicole Appleton also shared a tribute to Holly by posting a photo montage of their times together. Emma Bunton and Tamzin Outhwaite also featured in the photo compilation. Nicole captioned it: "Happy birthday my beautiful girl!!! @hollywilloughby I love you!" One follower commented: "I bet you literally have the best time some of the coolest people right there in these pics!"

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kate Thornton

While fellow TV presenter Kate Thornton posted her own picture, with the words: "Happy birthday to this Wonder Woman @hollywilloughby ❤️ Loads of love darling x."

Photo credit: Instagram/ Tamzin Outhwaite

Holly's good friend Tamzin Outhwaite, who is also the cousin of her husband Dan Baldwin, also paid tribute on her birthday, writing: "Happy birthday @hollywilloughbyyou gorgeous woman...have a wonderful day."