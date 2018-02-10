Kim Cattrall asks Sarah Jessica Parker to stop contacting her: ‘You are not my friend’ The Sex and the City star posted the surprise message on Saturday

Sex and the City fans were in shock on Saturday after Kim Cattrall asked fellow cast-mate Sarah Jessica Parker to stop contacting her. Writing on her Instagram page, actress Kim, who is grieving the loss of her brother Christopher Cattrall, posted a message to her former colleague. In large letters, the photo image read: "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker."

Alongside the surprise picture were more words from Kim to Sarah Jessica, which sparked strong reactions among followers. Kim wrote: "My Mom asked me today “When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?” Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona." Kim also included a link to an article in the New York post about the 'mean girl culture' on Sex and the City.

Rumours have circulated for some time that the famous ladies do not get along, with Kim recently addressing the subject on Piers Morgan's chat show. She described her relationship with her co-stars on the show as "toxic", adding that Sarah Jessica could have been "nicer". Sarah Jessica then spoke to Andy Cohen about the comments, revealing: "I found it very upsetting because that's not the way I recall our experience."

Kim's new comments come as a surprise, given that three days earlier, she posted a message on social media which said: "I would like to thanks my fans, friends and my #sexandthecity colleagues for the outpouring of support for myself and my family over the last 72 hours." Sarah Jessica had commented on Kim's earlier post in which she announced the sad passing of her brother. She wrote: "‘Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother Xx."

Kim announced the death of her brother on 5 February, on her Instagram page. She wrote: "It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy but we want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."