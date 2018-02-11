Katie Holmes pays emotional tribute to late grandmother The Hollywood star received messages of sympathy from fans

Katie Holmes' beloved grandmother has sadly passed away, and the Hollywood star has paid an emotional tribute to her on social media. Posting a black-and-white photo of her "guardian angel" on her Instagram account, Katie wrote: "Our guardian angel. My beautiful, strong, creative, loving grandma. You are missed but your wisdom and love are with me and my family every day. I am so thankful for all of our wonderful times. I am so thankful for this beautiful heart. #blessed#family #legacy #ohio." Messages of sympathy quickly followed from Katie's fans, who were quick to offer their support. One wrote: "So sorry for your loss.. May you have peace in your heart." Another said: "What a beautiful lady. It must have been magical to watch her and sweet Suri together. Hugs to you and Suri!" a third added: "You have her smile."

The notoriously private actress is extremely close to her family, and grew up in Ohio before moving to LA to start her acting career. The star is the youngest of five siblings, and often takes her 11-year-old daughter Suri back to her hometown to see her relatives. Over the summer, the pair enjoyed a visit to the city to celebrate Katie's sister's birthday, and made sure to make a pit-stop to one of Katie's favourite places –Tony Packo's Café. The actress was pictured sunbathing in a T-shirt from the popular Toledo-based diner, which delighted fans.

The star is extremely close to her family, pictured here with daughter Suri

The 39-year-old actress recently delighted followers on social media after posting a rare photo of her daughter – who is growing up fast! "Can't believe how quickly she has grown up…Such a beautiful young lady," one fan observed in the comments section. Katie has previously spoken out about the importance of giving her mini-me daughter as normal a childhood as possible, telling Town and Country magazine: "My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now… It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."

