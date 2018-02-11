Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine posts cryptic message on trusting no one and 'deserving more' The post follows pictures released of Paddy and All Saints star Nicole Appleton on a night out together in London

Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine has taken to social media to share a cryptic post about "deserving more" after her husband was spotted out in London with All Saints star Nicole Appleton on Friday. Christine, 29, took to her Twitter account on Sunday, writing: "When you realise you deserve so much more..that's not a bad thing." The mother-of-three also shared an Instagram picture of a quote from Marilyn Monroe. It read: "I believe everything happens for a reason. People change so you can learn to let go, things go wrong so that you can appreciate them when they're right. You believe lies so that you will eventually learn to trust no one but yourself, and sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together." The post comes after photos were released in The Sun of Paddy and Nicole walking around arm-in-arm in Soho.

Christine and Paddy tied the knot in June 2011, and welcomed twins Leo and Penelope two years later, followed by daughter Felicity, who was born in September 2016. In July, the mum-of-three revealed that their twins had autism in a heartfelt poem written on their fourth birthday. "Today you both turn four, and I celebrate so much more. In the last 12 months you have learnt to talk, and you are using flat feet to walk. You are conquering your daily challenges, and I'm here to hold your hand, when your dealing with sensory overload, the quietest room sounds like a big brass band," Christine wrote.

"You excel in mathematics and amateur dramatics and you amaze me everyday, because you are beautiful inside and out, in an extra special way. The meltdowns, the routines and all the planning ahead. The groundhog days, the beige food and the temperamental 'time for bed'." Christine's touching poem concluded: "I love you unconditionally, and I will encourage you both to embrace your autism. Because you are totally unique and fantastically awesome. All my love always, Mummy."

