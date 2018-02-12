Scarlett Moffatt replaces bedside photo of Ant and Dec as she confirms new romance The I'm a Celebrity winner is dating model Lee Wilkinson

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Scarlett Moffatt has removed the photo of her "heroes" Ant and Dec from her bedside table. The former Gogglebox star has replaced the framed picture with a new snap, her recent posts on Instagram Stories show. Over the weekend, Scarlett uploaded a selfie posing in her bedroom. While many complimented her on her laid-back chic outfit, others were more interested in the missing photo frame. "Changed the photo in the bedroom I see #instastory maybe it was a stunt after all," one follower wrote. "The pic has been removed, there was a pic frame side of the bed with a white paper covering it," another commented.

Scarlett made headlines earlier this month after fans noticed her close friendship with newly single Ant and his telly double Dec. The bedside photo showed the trio behind the scenes of Saturday Night Takeway. "Busted... nobody keeps a photo of their co-workers beside their bedside table unless they are more than friendly. His poor wife," one fan wrote. However, Scarlett was quick to defend herself, replying: "Well I do, Ant and Dec are my heroes x."

Scarlett has replaced the framed photo of Ant and Dec

The 27-year-old has also just confirmed her romance with fitness model Lee Wilkinson. Scarlett shared a loved-up snap of the pair enjoying a night out in Newcastle and wrote: "It's good to be back in the toon." The following day, the TV star shared a video of the couple sitting down for a Sunday roast and relaxing at home. "Sunday chills," Scarlett captioned it.

Scarlett surprises fans with dramatic weight loss

Fans noticed the framed photo by her bedside table earlier this month

The I'm a Celebrity winner has previously opened up about her friendship with TV legends, Ant and Dec, hailing Ant for being the perfect "father figure". "If they have faith in me, I must be doing something half decent," she told the Daily Star as she prepared to host Extra Camp. "It's like my mum and dad are here."

Ant's wife Lisa Armstrong speaks out after press intrusion