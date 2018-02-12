Christine McGuinness hints she won't be 'walked over' in new Twitter post Paddy McGuinness' wife previously shared a cryptic post about 'deserving more'

Christine McGuinness has taken to Twitter amidst increasing speculation about the state of her marriage to Take Me Out star Paddy McGuinness. The 29-year-old publicly liked a comment posted by a fan on Sunday night, which read: "Don't be walked over. You deserve so much better." It comes after Christine shared a cryptic message on social media following the publication of photos showing Paddy on a night out in London with All Saints star Nicole Appleton on Friday night. On Sunday morning, mother-of-three Christine wrote: "When you realise you deserve so much more… that's not a bad thing." She also shared a quote attributed to Marilyn Monroe, which read: "I believe everything happens for a reason. People change so you can learn to let go, things go wrong so you can appreciate them when they're right. You believe lies so that you will eventually learn to trust no one but yourself, and something good things fall apart so better things can fall together."

Paddy, 44, and Christine have been married since June 2011, and share three children – four-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and daughter Felicity, who was born in September 2016. In July last year, Christine revealed that Penelope and Leo have autism in a heartfelt poem celebrating their fourth birthday. She later opened up about her children's diagnosis, admitting she initially felt "angry" with the doctor who discovered the developmental disability. "We'd been to see a paediatrician and at the end she said quite casually, 'I'm absolutely certain both the children have autism,'" Christine told the Mirror. "I was so angry with her. How dare she say that about my children, having only seen them for a few hours? I can say that because I've told her it since and she's been absolutely lovely. But I was totally stunned. It was the first I'd ever thought of them having autism – even if, looking back, it was obvious."

The couple also explained that both Penelope and Leo are "very sensitive to noise", both dislike "different textures like grass and sand", and said their son "still only eats beige, dry food like crackers or crisps". Paddy said: "He likes a lot of warnings in advance of something happening. He has more symptoms of autism which people would recognise, such as he likes to open and close doors. If you walk in the front door and shut it behind you, which is a routine thing to do, he'd be really upset as he'll want to shut it."

