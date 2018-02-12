Peter Andre catches son Theo red-handed doing something all kids do! Peter Andre shared an hilarious snap of Theo playing in the bathroom

Poor Theo Andre might be slightly embarrassed by his dad's latest Instagram snap one day! Peter Andre shared a snap of his one-year-old son playing with a box of tampons in their bathroom, and captioned the hilarious snap: "Theo, c'mon man #kids," accompanied by several awkward face emojis. Fellow parents were quick to comment on the photo with their own hilarious stories about their youngsters getting into their sanitary products. One person wrote: "My son did this. Ran around with one shouting 'sweet'. I also found a wrapper but no contents. Three days later it appeared in his toy JCB."

Peter snapped Theo playing with a box of tampons

Another person joked: "Well try taking one of those to the bathroom only for your two year old to grab it & run off!!! Or fill up mummy's wallet with tampons only to open up your wallet… to pay & surprise! Thinking I needed to empty my coins! Nope just tampons fell out with my rewards card rolled around towards the other self-checkouts! Died."

RELATED: Peter Andre reveals he wants another child with wife Emily

Special moment yesterday. Theo’s first steps A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Jan 22, 2018 at 11:39am PST

Peter regularly shares snaps of his four children – Junior, 12, Princess, ten, Amelia, four and Theo – but is careful to hide the youngest pair's faces. He recently shared a video of Theo taking his very first steps towards his big sister, Princess, and captioned the video: "Special moment yesterday. Theo's first steps." He also shared a sweet snap of Theo in a baby carrier, writing: "About to take the little one for a walk #familytime #bedhead. Obvs gonna put a coat on him etc before you say anything." Peter recently told The Mirror that he would love another baby, explaining: "All of a sudden I want another baby. It's weird as I always said I don't want to be changing nappies at 50, like Simon Cowell."