Holly Willoughby turned 37 at the weekend, and her big sister Kelly celebrated by sharing an adorable throwback photo. Kelly, who is two years older than Holly, shared an old snap of them as children, posing in their school uniforms. The pair looked angelic as Kelly put a comforting arm around her little sibling. Apart from her auburn coloured hair as a youngster, the This Morning presenter has hardly changed at all, sporting her familiar cheeky grin and big blue eyes.

The cute throwback was posted alongside a more recent picture of the smiling sisters wearing sunglasses and looking very alike. Kelly accompanied the post with a sweet birthday message: "Happy birthday @hollywilloughby... my best friend when I'm in trouble, my big sis when I'm sad and my little sis when it's time to be naughty!" Holly quickly replied: "Love you Kells… Thank you."

The sisters, who wrote the children's book series School for Stars together, have always shared a close sisterly bond despite being like "chalk and cheese," Kelly admitted to the Guardian. Fans were quick to admire the adorable pic, with one commenting, "You two are such cuties," and another writing, "Wow two peas in a pod."

Holly's big sister wasn't alone in sharing a birthday message for the glamourous star. Close friend and Spice Girl Emma Bunton shared a photo of the two together, writing: "Happy birthday gorgeous girl. Love you to bits." Meanwhile, Holly's Celebrity Juice co-star Keith Lemon shared a montage of the pair of them, and captioned it: "Appy birfday @hollywilloughy have an ace day!"

Holly's birthday celebrations kicked off on Thursday's This Morning, where she was showered with birthday treats including steak and a rainbow piñata cake. "This is the best birthday ever," she said as she tucked into a huge slice of her colourful cake, saying it looked like it was "made by unicorns".

