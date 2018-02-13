Take Me Out's Paddy McGuinness and Nicole Appleton unfollow each other on social media The Take Me Out host shares three children with wife Christine

Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness and All Saints singer Nicole Appleton have quickly unfollowed each other on social media after they were pictured looking rather cosy on Friday night. Amid growing speculation about their relationship, by Monday, the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram, while Paddy, 44, has also unfollowed Nicole, 43, on Twitter. The former British pop star had liked 178 of Paddy's Instagram snaps over the last ten months.

The singer had commented and "liked" a variety of snapshots, including images of the TV hunk shirtless. Over on Twitter, Paddy recently posted a pun inviting people to celebrate All Saint's Day alongside a picture of the popular nineties girl group. He tweeted: "Morning! Whatever your preference have a peaceful All Saints Day from the McGuinty’s. #AllSaintsDay" Nicole's response included the blushing emoji, and she replied: "Thanks!"

On Sunday morning, the TV star's wife of seven years Christine shared a cryptic message on social media following the publication of photos showing Paddy on a night out in London with Nicole. The mother-of-three, 29, wrote: "When you realise you deserve so much more… that's not a bad thing." She also shared a quote attributed to Marilyn Monroe, which read: "I believe everything happens for a reason. People change so you can learn to let go, things go wrong so you can appreciate them when they're right. You believe lies so that you will eventually learn to trust no one but yourself, and something good things fall apart so better things can fall together."

Paddy and Christine have been married since June 2011

Christine also tweeted: "When you realise you deserve so much more.. that's not a bad thing." Paddy and Christine have been married since June 2011, and share three children – four-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and daughter Felicity, who was born in September 2016. In July last year, Christine revealed that Penelope and Leo have autism in a heartfelt poem celebrating their fourth birthday.