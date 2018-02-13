Will Ed Sheeran perform at the royal wedding? Which Ed Sheeran song will the couple choose for their first dance

It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might well be dancing to Ed Sheeran for their first song as a married couple! Entertainment Tonight has reported that the couple, who are due to tie the knot Saturday 19 May, have asked the award-winning singer to perform on their special day. Speaking about their invitation to Ed, ET's royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter said: "Ed Sheeran has yet to confirm but I'm not sure you turn down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle." The Shape of You singer has previously spoken about reports that he will perform on the special day, joking that he has only met the Prince once.

Ed has been tipped to perform at the royal wedding

Speaking at KIIS-FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, he said he would be happy to perform "if I was free", adding: "I get asked this all the time like I know the royal family. I've met Harry once! That was in 2011 at his gran's Jubilee, and it was like, 'Hey,' 'Hey'... I barely know him!" Ed won't be the first star to perform at a royal wedding, as Ellie Goulding performed at Prince William and Kate's big day back in 2011. Speaking about the wedding, Ellie told Marie Claire: "In the weeks before, everyone I know was talking about the wedding, and I sat like [puts knuckles in her mouth], trying not to say anything. I kept it to myself for so long – but no one would have believed me anyway… I talked to William and Kate quite a bit. They're just a really awesome couple, lovely people, so I understand why people are fascinated by them."

GALLERY: Everything we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, from the dress to the guests

The pair will tie the knot in May

Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding will also include a star-studded guest list, with Elton John among those thought to be attending, particularly after he cancelled two tour dates in Las Vegas over the weekend of their wedding. Tennis legend Serena Williams, James Blunt and the Beckhams are also tipped to be invited to the special day.