Sarah Jessica Parker looks downcast following Kim Cattrall feud Sarah Jessica Parker was recently spotted looking unhappy after a fall out with Kim Cattrall

Sarah Jessica Parker was recently spotted looking downcast while out in New York City just days after her feud with her former co-star Kim Cattrall was taken to new heights. The mum-of-three, who was branded a "hypocrite" and "cruel" by Kim after she expressed condolences for the tragic death of Kim's brother, wore an oversized teddy coat with jeans and boots while stepping out on Monday, along with a pair of large headphones and sunglasses. Despite their ongoing public feud, Sarah Jessica reached out to offer her sympathies following the death of Kim's brother, Christopher Cattrall.

Sarah Jessica was spotted in NYC

Commenting on Kim's Instagram, she wrote: "Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother," to which Kim responded by posting a message which read: "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker." She captioned the post: "My mum asked me today, 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

Sarah Jessica's Divorce co-star Molly Shannon has reached out to support the actress, telling Entertainment Tonight: "For me, Sarah is just so supportive and so wonderful and we just get along so well. We just get along so well. It doesn’t really feel like work because we have so much in common, and she loves funny women and is just so genuinely supportive and kind, and like a girls-girl. I just feel lucky that I get to work with her."