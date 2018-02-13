Peter Andre reveals the one time he's felt 16-year age gap with wife Emily The singer, 44, and the junior doctor, 28, have two children together

There may be 16 years between them but Peter Andre and his wife Emily have always shrugged off their age gap. On Tuesday though, the couple poked fun at their relationship, with Peter joking that he could really feel the difference in their years. The pair were filming an at-home segment for Lorraine, making pancakes in celebration of Pancake Day.

As Emily pulled all the ingredients together and started pouring honey into the pancake mix, Peter, 44, said: "It kind of looks like Yogi Bear doesn't it?" Emily, 28, replied: "Yogi Bear? I don't even know what Yogi Bear is!" Clearly taken aback by his wife's lack of knowledge of the cartoon character, the singer replied: "Oh my gosh, that is the only time I notice the age difference." The nineties pop star added: "That and the fact I look older than you! That's about it."

Peter, 44, and Emily, 28, have two children together

The Mysterious Girl singer first started dating Emily in 2012. At the time, the pair's relationship raised eyebrows after it was revealed that Emily was still a medical student at the University of Bristol. "A lot has been made of the age gap between us but she turns 23 this week and we don't even think about the age difference – it's irrelevant," Peter told The Sun at the time. "I'm really, really happy and although it's very early days with Ems and we're just seeing how it goes, she's a beautiful girl and I'm loving spending time with her."

The couple made pancakes on Lorraine for Pancake Day

Fast-forward five years and the couple are happily married with two beautiful children. Peter and Emily, who married in July 2015, welcomed their daughter Amelia in January 2014. Just days later, Peter popped the question to his now wife. In November 2016, the junior doctor gave birth to their son, Theo.

After taking a few months off to care for her children, Emily is now back at work. "She is really looking forward to working," Peter told HELLO! Online last year. "Not so much looking forward to not being with the kids. But she's going to be a working doctor, and I'm going to be very, very proud. I've promised her I'll make her some nice home-cooked meals when she comes home after a day's work." He joked: "Except for the days when I'm working too, in which case, we're not eating."