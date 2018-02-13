Extras actress Ashley Jensen breaks silence on husband's shock death The actress said she will "never ever forget" the night actor husband Terence Beesley died

Ashley Jensen's husband Terence Beesley tragically died in November after the actor took his own life, and the Extras star has now spoken about her shock over his untimely death. In a statement read at an inquest on Tuesday, she revealed that she would "never ever forget" the night she found her husband's lifeless body at their family home in Somerset. She said: "I was extremely shocked by what happened that night and I will never ever forget it. Terry and I had been together for 18 years but I had no idea he was capable of what he did." The hearing - at Avon Coroner's Court - also revealed that paramedics had tried to revive the 60-year-old, but that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ashley Jensen has spoken about her shock at her husband's sudden death

Terence, a former actor, had appeared in hit shows including EastEnders, The Bill and Casualty, and had been married to Ashley for over ten years. The couple were the proud parents to eight-year-old son Francis. Ashley and Terence first met in the late nineties when they worked together in a London theatre production of King Lear. They got married in the US in 2007, where Ashley was appearing in the comedy drama Ugly Betty, playing Christina McKinney. Ashley, a much-loved British actress, is best known for her role as Maggie Jacobs in Extras, which earned her the awards for Best Television Comedy Actress and Best Newcomer at the 2015 British Comedy Awards.

RELATED: Extras star Ashley Jensen's husband suddenly dies

As regular faces at celebrity events, they were often photographed together, most recently in May of this year at the Audi polo challenge at Coworth Park where Terence looked in great shape.The news of Terence's passing first came to light in December, with a source telling the Daily Mail: "Nobody saw this coming. Terence and Ashley’s friends and family are all devastated. This is a heart-breaking time for them."

RELATED: Ashley Jensen and actor husband Terence welcome baby boy