Jamie Oliver is a proud dad of five, and couldn’t resist sharing a sweet video of his two middle children, Petal, eight, and seven-year-old Buddy, along with his wife Jools Oliver, on Instagram Stories on Tuesday to mark pancake day. In the footage, the family wished viewers a happy pancake day, before Jamie went on to tell fans that their children would get free chocolate pancakes if they went into one of his Jamie's Italian restaurants. Buddy sat next to his famous dad in the clip, while Jools and her mini-me daughter were all smiles, with Petal wrapped up warm in a winter hat.

Along with Petal and Buddy, Jamie and Jools are also parents to teenager daughters Poppy, 15, and Daisy, 14, as well as one-year-old son River. Doting mum Jools often shares cute photos of her family, in particular baby River, and recently posted a gorgeous snap of him looking remarkably like Jamie. The little boy was pictured lying down in his bed following a nap, dressed in a printed babygrow and sporting a cut quiff hairstyle. Fans were quick to comment on the image, with many commenting on the family likeness. "Mini Jamie" one wrote, while another said: "He's adorable! And such a mini @jamioliver." A fellow mum said: "Aww such a lovely photo Jools. It goes so quickly when I think of my own."

Although River is the baby of the family for now, Jools has previously revealed that her youngest daughter, Petal, eight, is hoping that her parents will give her another baby brother or sister in the future. Over Christmas, the little girl gifted her mum a drawing she had done of the entire family, showing big sister Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, herself, Buddy Bear, seven and baby River Rocket. The picture, which was shared with fans on Jools' Instagram account, was left with a space on the end of the line, which Petal had left for 'The next child.' Jools wrote: "One of my fav presents from Petal...loving the additional extra!!!! (absolutely not an announcement)!!!!"

