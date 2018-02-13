Sarah Jessica Parker responds to fan following Kim Cattrall feud The actress has kept a low profile following Kim Cattrall's viral Instagram post – which told the star to leave her alone

Sarah Jessica Parker took to her Instagram account on Tuesday for the first time since her feud with Kim Cattrall. The Sex and the City star shared a photo of a Waverly Diner in New York, and fans took the opportunity to send messages of support to the star in the comments section. Sarah responded to one message, which told her that she was "wonderful, down-to-earth, sweet and compassionate," while reminiscing about meeting her idol on the red carpet at the film premiere of Divorce. The follower also branded Sarah the "real deal". The actress then replied, acknowledging the kind words. "Thank you! That was such a special night," she said. Other fans also commented, with one saying: "Stay sassy and classy just like NYC," while another added: "I love your caption for this photo fantastic picture! Your light always shines SJP."

Sarah Jessica Parker responded to a fan's kind words following her feud with Kim Cattrall

On Saturday, Sarah had been branded a "hypocrite" and "cruel" by former co-star Kim after she expressed condolences for the tragic death of Kim's brother, Christopher Cattrall. Commenting on Kim's Instagram, she wrote: "Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother," to which Kim responded by posting a message which read: "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker." She captioned the post: "My mum asked me today, 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

Kim Cattrall has previously said no to making a third SATC movie

Rumours have circulated for some time that the famous ladies do not get along, with Kim recently addressing the subject on Piers Morgan's chat show. She described her relationship with her co-stars on the show as "toxic", adding that Sarah could have been "nicer". Sarah then spoke to Andy Cohen about the comments, revealing: "I found it very upsetting because that's not the way I recall our experience."

