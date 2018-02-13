Phillip Schofield goes overboard with early Valentine's Day celebrations The This Morning host has got into the spirit of all things romance in good time for the 14 February

With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, Phillip Schofield has been making sure that he is fully prepared for the romantic celebration on 14 February. The This Morning host was pictured on his Instagram account on Tuesday surrounded by romance-related gadgets, including a love heart light and red helium balloons, while the floor was scattered with rose petals. In the snapshot, Phillip was wearing his dressing gown, and relaxing with a foot spa in his living room. "Valentine’s relaxation (!) gadget vid posted tomorrow on my official Facebook," he wrote besides the image.

On Wednesday, Phillip will no doubt be spending the day with his wife Stephanie Lowe. The couple have been married since 1993, and were first introduced when Stephanie worked as a BBC production assistant while Phil was fronting children's television. Although the Dancing on Ice presenter tends to keep his wife out of the spotlight, Stephanie featured on his series, Schofield's South African Adventures last year, and more often than not accompanies him to events and awards shows, most recently the National Television Awards in January. The couple are also the proud parents to two daughters, Molly, 24, and Ruby, 21.

Phillip Schofield got into the spirit of Valentine's Day!

RELATED: Phillip Schofield photobombs his daughter's selfie

What's more, Phillip has the week off from This Morning, making for double the celebrations. The TV star has been sharing photos from his time off on social media, and it certainly looks like he is making the most of it! In a recent Instagram post, the father-of-two shared a photo of a gin and tonic, which he captioned: "The start of a week off." Known for his hilarious online posts, particularly on Snapchat, Phillip recently told HELLO! that his daughter Molly monitors his social media accounts, and that both his daughters were "cool" with his antics.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are hungover AGAIN!

He told us: "I don't post anything without their say-so. I check with them, is this okay? But they're fine with it. My eldest daughter is my manager so she's well across it all." Both daughters also enjoy going out with their famous dad on nights out, and back in October Phillip and Ruby were spotted leaving celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo's restaurant in Camden.