Peter Andre reveals lavish £250 Valentine's Day surprise for wife Emily The Mysterious Girl singer shared the photo on Instagram

Peter Andre has spoilt his wife rotten this Valentine's Day. The Mysterious Girl singer shared a photo of the lavish gifts he bought for Emily – a beautiful box of red roses, some ultra-stylish boots from Zara and a black leather bag. The high quality, luxury roses last one year and are arranged in a gorgeous suede box. "The beauty of Emily not having social media is that I can show you guys some of what I got her for V day and she'll never know," Peter wrote on Instagram, adding: "Well she will tomorrow."

His fans rushed to compliment him, with one replying: "You romantic fella." Another posted, "Emily is one lucky lady. You're such a fantastic couple," while a third wrote: "Adorable, we need more men like you in the world." Others commented on how they loved that Emily, 28, is not on social media.

Peter has spoilt his wife rotten this Valentine's Day

The junior doctor and mother-of-two has previously revealed that she no longer uses Facebook. Speaking to Lorraine last year, Emily said: "I don't have anything. I shut down Facebook four years ago and I've never missed it. People are always looking down at their phones and I like to look up and around. You have to have a thick skin and I don't think I've developed that yet. I'm happy staying off."

Peter's heading to Hollywood with a brand new hairstyle!

During the TV appearance, Emily also opened up about Peter's desire to have another baby, but admitted that she was focusing on her work at the moment. The medic, who returned from maternity leave last year, said: "Peter changes his mind! Now Theo is sleeping a bit more, he is like, 'well maybe we will'. But I am now focusing on being back at work. I really enjoy it. I really do."

Loading the player...

Last minute Valentine's Day gifts and treats

Emily and Peter are the proud parents to four-year-old Amelia and one-year-old Theo. The singer also shares children Junior, 12, and ten-year-old Princess with his ex-wife, Loose Women panellist Katie Price.