Kate Wright is making sure Valentine's Day is a family affair! The former TOWIE star has focused all her attention on boyfriend Rio Ferdinand's three children by preparing lovely surprise gifts for them in the morning. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the 26-year-old posted a picture of three red heart-shaped balloons with wrapped presents. "HAPPY VALENTINES to the 3 poochies," she captioned the snap.

The ex-reality TV star has been dating Rio for over a year, and has no doubt bonded with his three children - sons Lorenz, 11, and Tate, nine, and six-year-old daughter Tia. Rio sadly lost his wife Rebecca to cancer in May 2015, but has found strength and support in his new girlfriend. In September, Kate announced that she was stepping out of the spotlight to focus on her relationship with the footballer and his three kids. "I'm taking a step back from the public eye," she told The Sun. "I want to keep my life private. My priority right now is Rio and the family."

After Rio lost his wife, he immediately became the primary carer for his young family. During an appearance on This Morning last year, he admitted that he is finally happy again. "I'm really happy now, the kids are really happy, it's the happiest they've been," Rio shared. "I'm in a relationship and it's going well. My kids deserve to be happy, they've had tragedy for the last few years of their lives."

