Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart spotted together – is a reunion on the cards? Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were spotted spending time together for the first time since 2012

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have been spotted spending time together at a bar in L.A. The couple, who dated while co-starring in the Twilight franchise, were described as "two friends hanging out" by an eyewitness, who tweeted: "Was just at a bar enjoying my friend's birthday and in comes Robert Pattinson which blew my Twilight mind up, and then Kristen Stewart walked in and now I'm reliving my high school Twilight fantasies." She then added: "It wouldn't have been cool to take a picture of them, they just seemed like two friends hanging out."

A fan spotted the pair enjoying a drink together

The pair haven't been snapped together since November 2012, and until recently Robert was in a relationship with singer FKA Twigs, before the couple called it quits in October. On the other hand, Kristen has been in a relationship with Stella Maxwell, and was last spotted spending time with her in December 2017. Robert, 31, and Kristen, 27, attempted to keep their relationship between 2008 and 2012 private under intense media scrutiny, and the actress recently opened up about the pressures that fame had on their romance, telling the Sunday Times: "When I was dating Rob, the public were the enemy - and that is no way to live. I didn't talk about my first relationships that went public [like with Rob] because I wanted things that are mine to be mine. I hated it - that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world."

Robert and Kristen split after Kristen had an affair with director Rupert Sanders while making Snow White and the Huntsman. At the time, the actress issued a public apology to Rob which read: "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardised the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."

