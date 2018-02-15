How Melania Trump spent her Valentine's Day away from D.C. The first lady travelled alone to Maryland

Melania Trump spent a portion of her Valentine's Day away from the White House. The first lady travelled on Wednesday, 14 February, to Bethesda, Maryland where she visited the Children's Inn at the National Institutes of Health. The Inn is a private, nonprofit residence for children and families participating in pediatric research at the biomedical research hospital.

The mum-of-one received a warm welcome upon her arrival to the residence in the afternoon. During the outing, Melania and young patients decorated heart-shaped cookies with sprinkles. The Inn shared a video of the decorating session, which took place in a kitchen decked with hearts, writing, "Love is in the air! First Lady Melania Trump is decorating cookies with Inn kids for Valentine's Day.

Melania spent Valentine's Day with patients in Maryland Photo:SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

After getting her hands dirty from decorating, Melania hosted a Valentine's Day party at the Inn.The first lady was presented with a Valentine from a young boy, before passing out her own to patients, telling them "Happy Valentine's."

The president's wife also came bearing gifts for the children. "You are beautiful," Melania told one 23-year-old named Tina, to which she replied, "Thank you, you too." One patient pointed at one of the first lady's White House cards saying, "La Casa Blanca!""I will treasure all of this," Melania told the child after the card exchange.

The first lady passed out cards Photo:SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Ahead of her visit, the 47-year-old tweeted:"Looking forward to a very sweet afternoon visiting @theChildrensInn & celebrating Valentine’s Day with some kids at @NIH! #HappyValentinesDay."Melania looked festive for the loved-filled holidaywearing a red belted coat, which she paired with her signature stilettos, while styling her brunette tresses down.

Since her husband, President Donald Trump, was sworn into office last January, the first lady has reiterated her stance on advocating for children and has visited a number of pediatric hospitals here in the states and abroad.Earlier this month, Barron Trump's mother said in a statement, "Children will always be my top priority."