Sarah Jessica Parker has insisted that "there was no fight" with Kim Cattrall. Rumours have circulated for some time that the Sex and the City stars do not get along, with Kim recently addressing the subject on Piers Morgan's chat show. She described her relationship with her co-stars as "toxic", adding that Sarah could have been "nicer". However, in a new interview with People, Sarah has refuted claims of a feud. "It's really funny because I never talked about it, except [to say] that some of us were disappointed," she explained.

"But I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won't, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege." Appearing on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, Kim said of Sarah Jessica: "I really think she could have been nicer. I don't know what her issue is."

Last weekend things took an ugly turn when Sarah was branded a "hypocrite" and "cruel" by her former co-star after she expressed condolences for the tragic death of Kim's brother, Christopher Cattrall. Commenting on Kim's Instagram, she wrote: "Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother," to which Kim responded by posting a message which read: "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker."

She captioned the post: "My mum asked me today, 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

